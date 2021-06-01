The trailers of Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War and Rose Byrne's Apple TV+ comedy series Physical have also released this week.

This week, some of the most highly anticipated trailers were released - from Dhanush's Jagame Thandiram, to M Night Shyamalan's Old.

Check out the trailers released this week

Jagame Thandiram

Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer of Dhanush's Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram (Tricky World). Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film revolves around Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home.

The film also stars James Cosmo, Aishwarya, Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and others. The music of the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

The film is produced by YNot Studios and Reliance Entertainment and will release on June 18 on Netflix.

Old

The official trailer of M Night Shyamalan's upcoming supernatural thriller Old is out. The film follows a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.

Starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz and Emun Elliott and also produced by Shyamalan, the film will hit US theatres on 23 July.

Sunflower

The ZEE5 Original thriller series stars actor-comedian Sunil Grover in the lead. The cast also includes Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha and Ashish Vidyarthi. The story revolves around a murder mystery based in a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower.

The show will premiere on 11 June.

The Tomorrow War

In this Chris Pratt-starrer sci-fi action drama, releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 2 July, the world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.

The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Directed by Chris McKay, the Skydance Media's film also features Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons.

Physical

Rose Byrne's Apple TV+dark comedy series Physical follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a "quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But she’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image…. that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today, the female lifestyle guru."

Also starring Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao, the show will make its global premiere on 18 June.