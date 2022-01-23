Dhanush's brother, director Selvaraghavan, tests positive for COVID-19
Taking to Twitter, director Selvaraghavan urged his fans and followers to mask up and stay safe. His wife Gitanjali tested positive for the virus on Saturday.
Filmmaker Selvaraghavan on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and asked those who came in contact with him to get checked for the virus.
The 44-year-old director, known for films like Nenjam Marappathillai, NGK and Mayakkam Enna took to Twitter to update his followers about his COVID diagnosis.
"I have just tested positive today, 23/01/2022, for COVID-19. If anyone has come in contact with me in the last two to three days kindly consult your physician on what you should be doing.
🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jqqPQVEVOT
— selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) January 23, 2022
"Please stay vigilant. Urging everyone to mask up and stay safe, K. Selvaraghavan," the director, brother of south star Dhanush, wrote.
According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, India logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,92,37,264.
