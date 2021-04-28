Dhanush's action thriller Jagame Thandhiram to premiere on Netflix India on 18 June
Jagame Thandhiram also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and it also marks the debut of actor James Cosmo, the Jeor Mormont of Game of Thrones.
South star Dhanush's upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram is set to premiere on Netflix on 18 June, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.
The Tamil-language action thriller, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, revolves around Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home.
Subbaraj said Jagame Thandhiram is his dream project and he has made it with all heart.
“The film is made with the ambition of telling a gripping story about a globally prevalent issue through a locally rooted character in a most interesting and entertaining way,” Subbaraj said in a statement.
“Audiences will yet again see Dhanush bring his immense talent and entertainment to the table across 190 countries on Netflix,” he said.
The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and it also marks the debut of actor James Cosmo, the Jeor Mormont of Game of Thrones.
The film is produced by YNot Studios and Reliance Entertainment.
also read
Actor Vivek's fans question vaccine safety after actor dies following inoculation; grief grips Tamil Nadu
Even as newsrooms in the north of the country remain immune to Tamil Nadu's tragedy, the great comedian's last laugh has put people in Tamil Nadu in a quandary
Tracing how Nayanthara has made a career out of balancing hero-led films and performance-oriented parts
For each Aramm or Kolaiyuthir Kalam, she has a Bigil and Darbar. Nayanthara has not withdrawn from being part of superstar films despite heading women-centric films as well.
Paramapadham Vilayattu movie review: Trisha thriller loses plot to predictability, leaving us to a boring fare
Paramapadham Vilayattu's plot and the politics is excruciatingly stale, making it barely watchable.