Dhanush wraps shooting for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Atrangi Re
Dhanush announced the wrap of Atrangi Re by sharing a picture of him with director Aanand L Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma.
South star Dhanush on Monday said he has finished shooting for filmmaker Aanand L Rai's upcoming directorial Atrangi Re.
The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with Rai and the film's writer, Himanshu Sharma.
Atrangi Re reunites Dhanush, Rai and Sharma after their 2013 critical hit Raanjhanaa.
Here is the post
Also starring Sara Ali Khan, the film also features Akshay Kumar in a "special role".
Atrangi Re, which went on floors last March before the coronavirus pandemic halted its shoot, resumed filming in Madurai last October and followed it up with a schedule in Delhi.
With music by AR Rahman, Atrangi Re is set to be released theatrically on 6 August.
Last week, Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee were named the joint winners of the best actor National Film Award for their performances in Asuran and Bhonsle, respectively.
