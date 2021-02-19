Dhanush unveils teaser of Prabhu Deva, Amyra Dastur’s thriller Bagheera

The Bagheera teaser presents Prabhu Deva as a killer who takes up multiple avatars throughout the film

Actor Dhanush officially released the teaser of Prabhu Deva’s upcoming venture Bagheera earlier today, 19 February. The actor choreographer had earlier collaborated with Dhanush for Maari 2’s hit song 'Rowdy Baby.'

Bagheera will also have actor Amyra Dastur play an important role. Dastur has previously worked with Dhanush in 2015’s romantic comedy Anegan. Calling Prabhu Deva and Dastur “friends”, the D43 actor shared the link of the official teaser on Twitter.

Dhanush wrote he was “very happy” at being able to release the teaser for the film.

See the post

The teaser presents Prabhu Deva as a killer who takes up multiple avatars throughout the film. He can be seen introducing himself as the ‘Psycho Raja’ as we catch a glimpse of several leading ladies for the film.

Apart from Amyra Dastur, we see Ramya Nambeesan, Janani Iyer, Sanchita Shetty, Gayathrie Shankar, Sakshi Agarwal, and Sonia Agarwal being introduced. All of the actors get involved with Prabhu Deva at one point and it will be exciting to see what equation plays out with each of them.

According to Times of India, Adhik Ravichandran has written and directed the thriller. The filmmaker has reportedly waited three years for his third directorial to be out. Bharathan Pictures is the production house and RV Bharathan has backed the project. SVR Ravi Shankar has been credited as the co-producer. Ganesan Sekar has looked after the music score while Selva Kumar SK and Abinandhan Ramanujam have been responsible for the cinematography.

Earlier, actor Janani had spoken with a portal and confirmed her participation in the Prabhu Deva-starrer mystery thriller. She said that her role is of a “modern girl from Hyderabad” and the character will portray Janani in an avatar never seen before.

The team has not announced a release date yet, but it's expected to be out soon.

Watch the official teaser for Bagheera here: