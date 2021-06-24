Selvaraghavan shared the update on Naane Varuven on Twitter and captioned it as, 'Excited!'

South Indian star Dhanush will begin filming his director-brother Selvaraghavan's next film Naane Varuven from 20 August, the filmmaker announced on Wednesday.

The action-thriller, which was announced earlier this year, is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu.

Selvaraghavan shared the update on Naane Varuven on Twitter.

"Excited!" he wrote alongside the photograph from the sets of the film.

Dhanush made his acting debut with the 2002 coming-of-age drama Thulluvadho Ilamai, directed by Selvaraghavan.

The brothers later went on to work on films like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Mayakkam Enna.

Dhanush has a string of projects in the works, including Hollywood filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo's upcoming project The Gray Man, a trilingual film with Dollar Dreams fame director Sekhar Kammula and Aanand L Rai-directed Hindi-language film Atrangi Re.

His latest release was Karthik Subbaraj's Tamil gangster drama Jagame Thandhiram, which is currently streaming on Netflix.