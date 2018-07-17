Dhanush resumes work on Gautham Menon’s Enai Noki Paayum Thota; team eyes October release

Gautham Menon’s upcoming thriller Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT), which marks his maiden collaboration with Dhanush, is finally on the verge of completion as the team began filming the final schedule from Monday. The film has been on the floors for a long time and despite facing major setbacks at regular intervals, the team managed to wrap up most of the shoot. Actor-filmmaker Sasikumar has been roped in for a pivotal role having joined the latest schedule with Dhanush. Gautham Menon took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote that he’s thrilled to be back on the sets of ENPT, and working with Dhanush and Sasikumar makes the experience even more special.

According to a source from the film’s unit, the team is planning for an October release. “The entire talkie portion will be completed by this month end. The post-production work will take another two months. The makers had originally planned for September release but it had to be pushed to make way for Dhanush’s Vada Chennai. As of now, the plan is to release it on October 19 on the occasion of Dussehra,” the source said. The film also stars Megha Akash, Sunainaa and Rana Daggubati in a special cameo. Darbuka Siva has composed the music.

Upon wrapping up Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Dhanush will commence work on his second directorial project from August onwards. In his recent interaction with Film Companion, he said: “It’s going be a very big film; a 100 crore film which we plan to compress into a budget of Rs. 70 crore. I’m aware I don’t have 70 crore market. Therefore, we’re looking at ways to exploit the market to earn profits on Rs. 70 crore. The pre-production work has been going on for a year now. We plan to commence shooting from August.” While Dhanush didn’t divulge more information with respect to the project, Firstpost had previously reported that the film will be a modern-day drama with small period segment, according to reliable sources. Dhanush will also be seen playing the lead in the film, which will also feature actor Prasanna in a pivotal role.

His other two films of the year will be Maari 2 and Vada Chennai. Dhanush on 14 June revealed that the first part of his highly anticipated Vada Chennai, a gangster-based trilogy set in North Madras, will hit the screens in September this year. Via his twitter page, he also revealed that the film’s trailer will be released on 28 July, which happens to be his birthday. Dhanush made the announcement via an official poster, much to the delight of his fans who are eagerly looking forward to the film.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 15:31 PM