Dhairya Karwa bagged the role in Gehraiyaan following several rounds of auditions that lasted about a month, which gave Karwa a sense of understanding that it is a 'big' movie with big 'stars'.

Landing a lead role in the upcoming relationship drama Gehraiyaan after playing supporting parts in blockbusters like Uri: The Surgical Strike and 83 has been a gradual progress, says actor Dhairya Karwa. The Jaipur-born actor was first noticed by industry insiders as well as the audience for his turn as an Army officer in Uri and Prime Video web series Made In Heaven. His last film release was Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which he played the role of cricketer Ravi Shastri.

Karwa, who started his career as a model in Delhi and moved to Mumbai in 2016 to pursue acting, said the journey is getting “better” with each passing day.

“I avoid using the word ‘struggle’ because it has a negative connotation to it. I call it the aspiring stage where I am putting all the effort and trying to grow in my career. It is a growing and learning phase. Fortunately, things are getting better and better. I can’t complain, I am happy,” the actor said.

“I am meeting filmmakers and things are picking up. Hopefully, there should be some news soon (about other upcoming films). But from modelling to acting, giving auditions and being chosen for films like Uri’, ’83’ hasn’t been an overnight change but gradual,” he added.

Karwa said the anticipation around Shakun Batra-directed Gehraiyaan and the attention he is getting for his performance in the upcoming film is something he is thoroughly enjoying.

The actor believes whatever rejections he has faced early on in his career were nothing short of a blessing in disguise as it made him patient enough to wait for the right characters.

“In retrospect, now going through all the hard days, I feel great as something better was meant to happen,” he added.

The 34-year-old actor was previously working as a data analyst in a Gurgaon firm and was planning to pursue an MBA if movies didn’t happen. Today, Karwa said he is happy that his hard work and efforts paid off.

“Sometimes I feel life has better plans and what is meant for you will come around for you. You can’t sit at home, one has to put in the effort. Opportunities do come but you also need to work towards them. Destiny will play its part but one can’t wait for an opportunity to hit you. One has to keep working hard,” he said.

Karwa, who is an untrained actor, said auditions have been a learning ground for him.

“I just kept giving auditions whenever I learnt about a film and that’s how ‘Uri’, ’83’ and ‘Gehraiyaan’ happened… I have been fortunate that I got to work with talented actors, that is another schooling for me, by just observing them,” he said.

He bagged the role in Gehraiyaan following several rounds of auditions that lasted about a month, which gave Karwa a sense of understanding that it is a “big” movie with big “stars”.

Billed as a drama about complex modern relationships, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday in the lead.

In the Karan Johar-backed movie, the actor plays Karan, an urban man, who Karwa described as somebody unwilling to be part of the “rat race and believes in living life on his terms”.

The film also marks his second collaboration with Padukone, with whom he worked on 83. Also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles, Gehraiyaan is set to premiere on February 11 on Prime Video.