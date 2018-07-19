Dhadak, Skyscraper, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Siberia, W/O Ram: Know Your Releases

Though theatres across India have pretty limited options to offer movie-goers this Friday, the films making their debut are big, potential blockbuster releases from the world of Hollywood, Bollywood and Tollywood. Other than the animated comedy Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and the romance drama Dhadak, there are a few thrillers in the mix: Skyscraper, Siberia and W/O Ram.

Dhadak

What's it about: A remake of the Nagraj Manjule's hit Marathi film Sairat, Dhadak addresses extremely pertinent issues in modern India about class and honour killing.

Who is in it: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana, Aditya Kumar, Aishwarya Narkar and Kharaj Mukherjee

Why it may work: It features Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, who are making their Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar production.

Skyscraper

What's it about: An ex-FBI agent has to rescue his family from the newly built tallest skyscraper in the world, after terrorists set it ablaze.

Who is in it: Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Roland Møller, Noah Taylor, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber, and Hannah Quinlivan

Why it may work: Packed with action, the film is something of a 1970s and 80s disaster movie pastiche, with Johnson walking — or climbing, much of the time — the well-worn path of the traditional action hero.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

What's it about: The animated fantasy comedy follows Count Dracula and his family as they get away from their hotel for their own vacation.

Who is in it: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, and Mel Brooks

Why it may work: The third installment of the franchise not only features an amazing voice cast but it also sounds like a fun adventure. It sees the Transylvanian vampire (Sandler) and his Drac Pack enjoying monster volleyball while topping up their moon tans on the SS Legacy.

Siberia

What's it about: Siberia tells the story of an American diamond merchant, who travels to Russia to sell rare blue diamonds of questionable origin. As the deal immediately begins to collapse, Lucas travels to Siberia in search of his missing partner and their diamonds, where he falls for Katya, the owner of a small Siberian cafe.

Who is in it: Keanu Reeves, Ana Ularu, Pasha D. Lychnikoff and Molly Ringwald

Why it may work: Keanu Reeves and 80s icon Molly Ringwald in a romantic crime thriller sounds like an intriguing proposition.

W/O Ram

What's it about: This Telugu thriller tells the painfully true story of a woman on a quest for justice.

Who is in it: Lakshmi Manchu, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Aadarsh Balakrishna

Why it may work: The film is written and directed by Vijay Yelakanti, who previously worked with SS Rajamouli on the Baahubali franchise.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 18:13 PM