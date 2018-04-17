You are here:

Dhadak shoot wrapped up; Khloe Kardashian names daughter True Thompson: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

It's a wrap for Ishaan and Janhvi

The warmest trio at @DharmaMovies !! @ShashankKhaitan is truly the strongest guide...mentor...friend And above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/Gpcglm28Nn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 17, 2018

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up shooting for Dhadak and celebrated with a selfie with director Shashank Khaitan. The film releases on 15 July and marks Janhvi's foray into Bollywood. Salman Khan begins shooting for Bharat

Salman Khan begins shoot for #Bharat... #TigerZindaHai director Ali Abbas Zafar directs... Produced by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar... #Eid2019 release. pic.twitter.com/p8h7KdKZi9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

Salman Khan is back to work. The star has started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, which has Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

Shakti Arora gets hitched

Popular TV actor Shakti Arora got married to his longtime girlfriend Neha Saxena in a secret ceremony on 6 April and had close friends and family in attendance. Khloe Kardashian posts first picture post giving birth

Khloe Kardashian, who just welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, took to Instagram to announce the good news. She shared a photo of the nursery and revealed the name of their daughter. They have decided to name their daughter True.

Jacqueline Fernandez fights for Asifa

Jacqueline Fernandez extended her support to the #JusticeForAsifa movement by posting a musical video on Instagram. She can be seen playing the piano to City of Stars, which she dedicates to Asifa.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 14:59 PM