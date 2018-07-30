Dhadak box office collection: Shashank Khaitan's adaptation of Sairat expected to cross Rs 60 cr in second week

Dhadak, the Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat by Nagraj Manjule, has maintained a steady stance at the box-office. The film starring newbies Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter released in theatres on 20 July. Within a week, the film managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark.

Despite criticism for the film's inability to address the issues of caste division as the original did, the ninth day's earnings saw a rise by more than 50%. Dhadak has minted a total of Rs 58.19 crores. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter on Sunday.

#Dhadak is back on track on second Sat... Growth on second Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]: 54.02%... Expected to witness gains on second Sun too... [Week 2] Fri 2.61 cr, Sat 4.02 cr. Total: ₹ 58.19 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2018

The film earned Rs 8.7 crore on its opening day, breaking the revenue record of Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Student of the Year, which amounted to Rs 8 crores. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Zee Studios, the film had received a lot of attention even prior to its release.

Kapoor stars a Parthavi, an upper caste girl from an influential family who falls in love with Khatter's character Madhukar. Dhadak also has Ashutosh Rana playing Ratan Singh, the villainous father who opposes the pair's relationship.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 13:26 PM