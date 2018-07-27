Dhadak box office collection: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Sairat remake crosses Rs 50 cr mark in one week

Shashank Khaitan's latest release Dhadak, that stars Bollywood newbies Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, has completed one week in theatres since its release on 20 July. The film has gotten subsequently stronger at the box office and has managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark.

Film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the box-office figures of Dhadak:

#Dhadak has a SOLID Week 1... Crosses ₹ 50 cr... Weekend 2 is crucial... Will the new releases [especially #MI6] affect its biz or will it stay strong?… Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 4.76 cr, Wed 4.06 cr, Thu 3.55 cr. Total: ₹ 51.56 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 27, 2018

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the film has been buzzing ever since it was announced. Based on Nagaraj Manjule's 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Khaitan's film had piqued the interest of cinegoers and critics alike.

Janhvi, daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, plays a girl belonging to an influential, upper-caste family based in Udaipur. Her co-star Ishaan Khatter, who made his debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, plays her star-crossed lover who belongs to a lower caste.

Dhadak made Rs 8.71 crore on its opening day, surpassing the opening day total of Johar's Student of the Year, which amounted to Rs 8 crore.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 15:25 PM