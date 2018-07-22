You are here:

Dhadak box office collection: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter starrer earns Rs 11.04 cr on Day 2

Dhadak, which marks the much-awaited Bollywood foray of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, registered a huge second day collection of Rs 11.04 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the film witnessed a 26.75 percent growth from Friday's gross of Rs 8.71 cr, which was a record for a Hindi movie featuring debutants in India, according to its makers.

#Dhadak witnesses SIGNIFICANT GROWTH on Day 2... Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 26.75%... Sun biz expected to be higher than Sat... Eyes ₹ 30 cr+ weekend, which is EXCELLENT for a film starring newcomers... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr. Total: ₹ 19.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2018

Dhadak opened with mixed reviews among critics unlike the original 2016 Marathi-language film Sairat, but the box-office collection of course tells a different story. After amassing a two-day total of Rs 19.72 crore, Shashank Khaitan's film will be hoping for a Rs 30 crore opening weekend. Its overwhelming response helped it beat Dharma Productions Student of the Year, which collected Rs 8 crore on its first day.

Janhvi is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late iconic actress Sridevi, while Ishaan is the son of veteran actress Neelima Azeem. He made his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, but Dhadak marks Ishaan's Bollywood entry.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Dhadak touches upon the issue of honour killing in India.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 15:48 PM