Devotional singer Narendra Chanchal passes away aged 80; Daler Mehndi, Madhur Bhandarkar extend condolences

Narendra Chanchal who was a singer of devotional songs and hymns passed away at the age of 80 on Friday, 22 January. Singer Daler Mehndi tweeted the tragic news on social media. Daler said that he was deeply saddened to learn that the iconic and loved singer passed away. He extended condolences to Narendra’s family and fans.

Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans. 🙏 — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 22, 2021

As reported by The Indian Express, Narendra won Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer for the 1973 Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia starrer film Bobby. He had won it for the song 'Beshak Mandir Masjid.' Narendra was born in Amritsar, Punjab in 1940. He was inspired to sing bhajans and other devotional songs because of his spiritual upbringing. He also gave his voice to the famous song Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai from the 1983 film Avtaar. In 1974, he sang Mehngai Mar Gayi in the film Roti Kapda Aur Makan and Main Benaam Ho Gaya in the film Benaam. Apart from Daler, several others expressed their condolences on the demise of Narendra. Singer Master Saleem shared a photograph of the singer with him and bid Farewell to Narendra.

Alvida Narender Chanchal ji 😭🙏 — Master Saleem (@1mastersaleem) January 22, 2021

The director of the 2008 Priyanka Chopra starrer film Fashion Madhur Bhandarkar also expressed his condolences and said that Narendra will be remembered for his bhajans and Bollywood songs.

Saddened to hear demise of Singer #NarendraChanchal ji , He will be remembered for his bhajans and some remarkable songs in Hindi films, My heartfelt condolences to his admirers and family. Om Shanti 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 22, 2021

MLA from Maharashtra Aslam Shaikh was also saddened to hear about the demise of ‘Bhajan Samrat.’ He extended his condolences to the loved ones and fans of the singer.

Deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Bhajan Samrat #NarendraChanchal and offer my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and his fans. — Aslam Shaikh, INC (@AslamShaikh_MLA) January 22, 2021

Chef Sanjay Raina tweeted that the contribution of Narendra to Indian devotional and film music will always be remembered.

#RestInPeace #NarendraChanchal ji.

#RestInPeace #NarendraChanchal ji.

Your immense contribution to Indian devotional and film music will always be remembered. — Sanjay Raina (@sanjayraina) January 22, 2021

According to a report in the Times Now News, Narendra was admitted to New Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals a few days ago because he was unwell. The singer passed away at the same hospital in the afternoon today.

The report adds that Narendra’s video where he was singing a song about coronavirus had also gone viral in March 2020.