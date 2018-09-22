Actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Nani have teamed up for the first time in upcoming Telugu multi-starrer action comedy Devadas, slated for release on 27 September 2018. Directed by Sriram Adittya and produced by Vyjayanthi Films, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Aakanksha Singh as the leading ladies. At the film’s audio launch on Thursday, 20 September, in Hyderabad, Nagarjuna revealed that he’s been planning to work in a multi-starrer with Nani for a long time. He also heaped praise on the young director for handling a project of this scale so early on in his career.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagarjuna said that the event was planned on this day because it happens to be the birth anniversary of his father and legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. “It’s special doing a film called Devadas so many years after my father worked in a film with the same title. I need to thank Vyjayanthi Films and Sriram for the opportunity. This is my fifth film with producer Aswini Dutt and I’m ever thankful to him.”

Talking about teaming up with Nani, he said, “Every time I thought of something with all my heart, it has come true. I’ve been thinking of doing a multi-starrer with Nani for a long time and I’m glad it got fulfilled via Devadas. Whenever I see Nani on screen, I feel like protecting him. Coincidentally, I play a similar role in the film. It was wonderful working with Nani.” Nagarjuna went on to joke that he and Nani should reunite for the film’s sequel.

This is Sriram’s third film. Nagarjuna was all praise for the young director. “He’s quite young. For someone his age, it’s not easy to handle us. It’s amazing how he handled so many people and managed to complete the project successfully.”

Nani also echoed similar thoughts about Sriram. “By handling all of us and completing the project as planned, he has already succeeded. If the film does well in theatres, it’ll be even bigger success.”

On the experience of working with Nagarjuna, Nani said, “I’ve always wondered how he manages to stay so young even at his age. I’d send my assistant to find out what he eats and drinks. But the secret to his fitness is that he’s generally a very happy person and is full of positivity. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him. On the last day of the sets, he complimented my work and I already feel the film has succeeded.”

In an earlier chat with this writer, Sriram opened up about the project and explained how he roped in Nani and Nagarjuna. ““I’ve grown up watching Nagarjuna sir’s films and to get to work with him today is so exciting. I’m sure not many directors get this opportunity so early on in their career. In case of Nani, I’ve always wanted to work with him and I’m sure the experience is going to be absolutely fun,” Sriram said, adding that the film can’t be segmented into one particular genre. “Just like my previous films, I can categorise this film into one genre. It’ll be a multi-genre film with beautiful emotions and great visuals. The on screen relationship between Nani and Nagarjuna will be the film’s major highlight,” he said.