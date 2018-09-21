Devadas trailer: Doctor Nani, don Nagarjuna play contrasting characters at loggerheads with each other

Devadas, starring Nani, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Aakansha Singh, is a fun tale of the coming together of two men belonging to startlingly opposite worlds.

The Devadas trailer kickstarts on a humourous note with a very naive and dramatic Nani, drowning in the old Devadasu heartbreak song 'Antha Branthiyena'. (Nani also manages to mention, in a lighthearted manner on Twitter, that the intentional start of the trailer is based on the Bigg Boss Telugu reactions, the show the actor is currently hosting)

Looking at the Big boss reactions and replies for every post of mine about #DevDas, My Director decided to start the trailer this way #DevaDasOnSept27th

Hope u all have fun along with me and @iamnagarjuna sir

Nani#DevDas Trailer is here https://t.co/O0rNVyfkeP — Nani (@NameisNani) September 20, 2018

And then there is Nagarjuna barge in as the cool and rugged don, and invade Nani's clinic. With this begins the modern day Devadas film with not one but two men and a series of funny events, as Nagarjuna, projected as a mafia don of sorts, just would not let go of Nani, the disciplined doctor.

It is during the introduction of the two polar opposite characters, we also witness flashes of their love stories with Rashmika and Aakansha respectively. The rest of the Devadas trailer shows Nagarjuna fighting the goons and all four leads shaking a leg on colourful and peppy dance numbers, composed by Manisharma.

Filled with racy action sequences, laughter, some romance and plenty of fun tete-a-tete between Nagarjuna and Nani, Devadas seems like an entertainer but reveals very little of the plot with its trailer.

The Telugu audience is now eager to watch the on screen rapport of Nani and Nagarjuna for the first time on the big screen. They are stars from different generations, yet enthrall the audience in their signature ways. The two have already managed to grab our attention with their subtle comic timings so far.

Why is Nani terrified of Nagarjuna? And why doesn't the don let go of the goofy doctor? All these and more questions grab our attention as we witness the two-minute glimpse of Devadas.

Directed by Sriram Aditya, Devadas is slated to release on 27 September. Watch the trailer here.

