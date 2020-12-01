Dev Patel's The Personal History of David Copperfield to release in Indian theatres on 11 December
The Personal History of David Copperfield will be released by PVR Pictures, the multiplex chain said in a statement.
Filmmaker Armando Iannucci's comedy-drama The Personal History of David Copperfield, featuring Hollywood star Dev Patel in the lead, is set to release theatrically in India on 11 December.
The film, which stars Patel in the titular role, is based on the 1850 literary classic David Copperfield by Charles Dickens.
Check out the announcement here
IN CINEMAS, THIS DECEMBER... Based on the novel by #CharlesDickens... #PVR Pictures to release #ThePersonalHistoryOfDavidCopperfield - starring #DevPatel - in *cinemas* on 11 Dec 2020. pic.twitter.com/ARhlZWCmsf
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2020
Apart from the Slumdog Millionaire star, the film also features Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Ben Whishaw and Benedict Wong.
The comedy-drama revolves around Dickens' iconic hero, setting sail on a path that sees him transitioning from a penniless orphan to a flourishing Victorian writer, his colourful experiences eventually translating onto his works.
The Personal History of David Copperfield had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
