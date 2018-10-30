You are here:

Dev Patel to make directorial debut with revenge thriller Monkey Man; production will begin in 2019

British-Indian actor Dev Patel is set to take up direction with revenge thriller Monkey Man.

According to Variety, the Lion star will also act in the film, which is being presented to buyers at this year's American Film Market.

The plot of the film revolves around the Kid (Patel), who emerges from prison to fight off a world marred by "corporate greed and eroding spiritual values". Set in modern-day India, the movie will also be layered in mythology.

Other plot details are sparse when the project was announced.

Patel co-wrote the script with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk is producing, along with Joe Thomas, Samarth Sahni from Xeitgeist and Patel.

It fame Chung-hoon Chung is attached as director of photography. Deadline writes that action sequences will be choreographed and designed by 87Eleven.

Iwanyk has described the film as a "vibrant, thrilling and above all entertaining story." Production is set to start in spring of 2019 in Mumbai.

Patel will next be seen in The Personal History of David Copperfield with Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie as well as The Wedding Guest and Hotel Mumbai.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018 11:29 AM