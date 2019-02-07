You are here:

Dev Anand's grandson Rishi to make Bollywood debut with Saajan Chale Sasural remake

Late veteran actor-filmmaker Dev Anand's grandson Rishi is preparing to make his debut in the Hindi film industry with the remake of David Dhawan's 1996 romantic comedy Saajan Chale Sasural. The original film had Govinda as its male protagonist.

As per a report in Indo Asian News Service (IANS), Saajan Chale Sasural 2 will feature Chunkey Panday, Arya Babbar, Hemant Pandey, Sonal Monteiro and Ishita Raj in key roles. It will be backed by Mansoor Ahmed Siddiqui, who was also the producer of the original film.

In a statement to IANS, Rishi said, "I am very excited. It's too early to comment anything more on the film."

Apart from Govinda, Saajan Chale Sasural also featured Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, late Kader Khan and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Rishi is the son of actor-filmmaker Suneil Anand. Suneil, who is the only son of Dev Anand, has acted in films such as Anand aur Anand, Car Thief and Main Tere Liye. Suneil has also helmed two English features, Master and Vagator Mixer, under his father's production banner Navketan Films.

Navketan Films was founded in 1949 by Dev Anand and his elder brother Chetan. Chetan produced films like Neecha Nagar, Funtoosh and Kala Bazar.

