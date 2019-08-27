You are here:

Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria to direct biopic of Richard Montanez, inventor of Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Hollywood star Eva Longoria is set to direct a biopic on the man who created the spicy Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Titled Flamin' Hot, the film is produced by Fox Searchlight and DeVon Franklin, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The story follows Richard Montanez, the son of an immigrant, who grew up as a migrant farm worker picking grapes in the fields of Southern California before becoming a janitor at Frito-Lay.

While working at the company, Montanez came up with the idea to create Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and contributed immensely to the worldwide popularity of the Frito-Lay brand.

Lewis Colick is writing the script. Zahra Phillips will oversee the project for Franklin Entertainment, while Taylor Friedman will oversee for Searchlight. Samuel Rodriguez is attached as executive producer.

Longoria is also directing Universal's 24/7, in which she stars with Kerry Washington.

Longoria received the Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2018. The event was attended by popstar Ricky Martin, actress Anna Faris, and Felicity Huffman, who played alongside Longoria for eight seasons in the TV drama Desperate Housewives.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 13:59:54 IST