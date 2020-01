You are here:

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee announces collaboration with fashion retailer H&M; collection to release on 16 April

Celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi has collaborated with multinational clothing-retail company H&M for its new range "Wanderlust".

The collection, which will launch on 16 April, marks the clothing brand's first global collaboration with the ace couturier.

"I am happy to announce the collaboration with H&M, as it gives us the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide.

Here is a post announcing the collaboration

"Having done couture for the majority of my career, it is very exciting to bring that finesse of craft to 'ready-to-wear' and create whimsical and fluid silhouettes that bring relaxed sophistication to everyday life," Sabyasachi said in a statement.

Taking cues from India's rich textile, craft and history, the collection will bring modern and traditional silhouettes together with a nod to athleisure and glamping.

One of the key highlights of this collection will be Indian textile and print traditions brought to life by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation.

"At H&M, we are thrilled to announce our collaboration with iconic Indian designer Sabyasachi, known for his dynamic use of indigenous crafts and textiles - a language so stunning, that it permanently altered the fashion and design landscape of the country," Ella Soccorsi, Concept Designer at Collaborations & Special collections, H&M, said.

The collection, which will have both men and women's wear, will be available in all H&M stores in India as well as selected H&M flagship stores around the world and online on HM.com and Myntra.

H&M has previously released designer collaborations with Giambattista Valli, Johanna Ortiz, Balmain, Versace and others, according to Vogue.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 16:21:00 IST