Derek Jones, founding member of hard rock band Falling in Reverse, passes away aged 35

FP Staff

Apr 23, 2020 10:58:57 IST

Derek Jones, the guitarist for post-hardcore rock band Falling in Reverse, has passed away at the age of 35. According to Variety magazine, the cause of his death is currently unknown.

The news about the guitarist's death was broken on Instagram by the vocalist of the band, Ronnie Radke. He posted a series of pictures of the late musician in his memory.

"I'll never forget when you picked me up from jail in your old tour van to start Falling in Reverse. Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever," said Radke on Instagram.

Many of the bandmates of the late guitarist paid tribute to him via social media posts.

Jones was one of the founding members of the band. He started the band along with Radke in 2008. The band was later joined by Nick Rich, Gilbert Catalano and Anthony Avila who together recorded their first album named 'The Drug In Me Is You.'

The latest single by the band which was released in February this year is 'The Drug In Me Is Reimagined.'

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 10:58:57 IST

