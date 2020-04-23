Derek Jones, founding member of hard rock band Falling in Reverse, passes away aged 35

Derek Jones, the guitarist for post-hardcore rock band Falling in Reverse, has passed away at the age of 35. According to Variety magazine, the cause of his death is currently unknown.

The news about the guitarist's death was broken on Instagram by the vocalist of the band, Ronnie Radke. He posted a series of pictures of the late musician in his memory.

"I'll never forget when you picked me up from jail in your old tour van to start Falling in Reverse. Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever," said Radke on Instagram.

Many of the bandmates of the late guitarist paid tribute to him via social media posts.

Jones was one of the founding members of the band. He started the band along with Radke in 2008. The band was later joined by Nick Rich, Gilbert Catalano and Anthony Avila who together recorded their first album named 'The Drug In Me Is You.'

RIP Derek Jones. I’m absolutely gutted and can’t even think straight. My condolences to his family, all of our friends that have been affected. All I can do is remember the good times and hope you can too. In your honor I’ll definitely be having Taco Bell tonight. Love you all. — Ryan Seaman (@ryanseaman) April 22, 2020

I'm at a loss for words. I shared the stage and traveled the world with this guy by my side. Rest in peace, Derek. pic.twitter.com/jxqM0hixUM — architechnology (@FIRChristian) April 22, 2020

The latest single by the band which was released in February this year is 'The Drug In Me Is Reimagined.'

(With inputs from ANI)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 10:58:57 IST