Denzel Washington’s action thriller The Equalizer 2 to release in India on 21 September

Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 2 will release in India on 21 September. Sony Pictures India is bringing the film to the country, read a statement to IANS.

In the action crime film The Equalizer 2, Washington reprises his role as a former spy turned vigilante Robert McCall. It is a sequel to the 2014 film The Equalizer, which was based on the TV series of the same name.

This time, McCall's past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who will stop at nothing to destroy him.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film also stars Pedro Pascal as the antagonist, Ashton Sanders (of Straight Outta Compton, Moonlight), Melissa Leo as Plummer, and Bill Pullman (of Independence Day). The screenplay has been written by Richard Wenk of Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and The Expendables fame.

This film marks the fourth collaboration between Washington and Fuqua after Training Day, The Magnificent Seven and the original movie adaptation of Equalizer TV show from the 80s, writes ScreenRant. According to Deadline, Equalizer 2 will be the first sequel of Washington's career.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018 18:56 PM