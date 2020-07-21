Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts to feature in Netflix drama Leave the World Behind
Leave the World Behind is based on an upcoming novel by Rumaan Alam.
Hollywood stars Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts are set to reunite for the family drama Leave the World Behind set up at Netflix.
The duo previously collaborated on the 1993 legal thriller The Pelican Brief, directed by Alan J Pakula from his adaptation of the John Grisham novel.
The new project is based on the upcoming novel by Rumaan Alam and the streamer has landed feature film rights to the source material, reported Variety.
Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail is attached to direct and adapt the book. Esmail has earlier worked with Roberts on the first season of Amazon Prime Video series Homecoming.
Leave the World Behind follows two families, strangers to each other, who are forced together on a long weekend gone terribly wrong. Roberts will play the mother of the family that rents a house and Washington will portray the homeowner.
The story will explore the themes of parenthood, race, and class.
Leave the World Behind will be published by Ecco in October.
Washington is producing along with Roberts through her Red Om Films banner and Esmail and Chad Hamilton through Esmail Corp. Alam is an executive producer.
Washington is also attached to produce Netflix's upcoming film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
