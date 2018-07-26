Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Dune to cover only first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel

That Dennis Villeneuve is working on Dune, a film based on the 1965 sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert, has kept fans excited but what is more comforting is that all that transpires in the gripping 412 paged tale will not be presented in a condensed, convoluted story, i09 reported.

Dune will reportedly be broken down, with the first film covering only a half of the first book in the six part series, the report said.

Herbert's son and executive producer of the Legendary Entertainment film, Brian, confirmed the news on Twitter and said, "I have just received Draft #4 of the DUNE screenplay from Legendary Pictures. This is for the first movie, covering approximately half of the novel DUNE."

I have just received Draft #4 of the DUNE screenplay from Legendary Pictures. This is for the first movie, covering approximately half of the novel DUNE. I'm very excited and pleased about this, and I'm beginning to burn the midnight oil. pic.twitter.com/nIfgb2zJ2J — Brian Herbert (@DuneAuthor) July 23, 2018

The Blade Runner 2049 director Villeneuve will focus more on the book than on the 1984 David Lynch film for his adaptation, which was not very well-received, Screenrant has said.

Villeneuve had previously mentioned that he planned on making Dune into two or even more movies. He has proven his determination to work on Dune time and again and has even turned down opportunities like directing Bond 25, Screenrant wrote.

The Dune series is a complex saga that intricately weaves politics, science fiction, and action into a big beautiful world. A release date for Villeneuve's film has not been set.

Dune has previously been adapted for the 1984 film along with two TV miniseries called Dune and Children of Dune.

