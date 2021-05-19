Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary; says decision was reached after ‘a lot of healing, self reflective work’
Demi Lovato will be adopting they/them pronouns, announced the singer-actor in a video message on Twitter.
Demi Lovato will now identify non-binary and has adopted the pronouns ‘they’ and ‘them’. The announcement was made by the 28-year-old singer via Twitter on Wednesday, 19 May.
“I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward ," tweeted Lovato.
The singer-actor explained that this decision was reached after "a lot of healing and self-reflective work."
Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward 💖
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021
The announcement was made by Lovato in a video launching their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato.
For the unversed, non-binary persons don’t identify as male or female. They also do not abide by the gender-specific norms.
The announcement comes two months after Lovato announced themselves as pansexual — a person who is attracted to another person of any gender.
