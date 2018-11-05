Demi Lovato checks out of rehab following hospitalisation for drug overdose in July

Demi Lovato is through with her rehabilitation stint. The singer was in rehab since being hospitalised for a nearly fatal drug overdose in July.

"She just got back to LA a couple days ago. She seems to be doing well so far," a source of Lovato told People magazine.

In October, the singer's mother Dianna De La Garza confirmed that Lovato had completed 90 days of sobriety.

The singer was spotted outside Matsuhisa restaurant on Saturday night, sitting beside clothing designer Henry Levy inside a car.

"Demi looked great and so happy to be out. They seemed like good friends who were catching up and excited to see one another. There wasn't any PDA or romantic gestures, but she was smiling and laughing throughout dinner.

"She was very relaxed and at ease. She said hello to the sushi chefs when they greeted her with a big smile. She seemed happy and healthy. They stayed for an hour and a half before leaving together in his car," an eyewitness told E! News.

Several people tweeted that they spotted the 26-year-old singer at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on 2 November.

The singer-actress, who entered rehab in 2010, struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues. She has spoken out about her battles with drugs and alcohol over the years, and she’s become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.

Lovato, who was a child actress on the TV series Barney & Friends, broke on the scene as a teen on the Disney Channel film Camp Rock and the network series Sonny with a Chance. She went on to become a multi-platinum pop star, launching Top 10 hits like 'Sorry Not Sorry', 'Skyscraper', and 'Heart Attack'. Her 2015 album, Confident, earned her a Grammy nomination for best pop vocal album.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2018 12:51 PM