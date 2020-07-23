Demi Lovato announces engagement to beau Max Ehrich on social media: 'Feeling unconditionally loved'

Demi Lovato was seen sporting a diamond ring in her pictures with her fiance

Singer and actress Demi Lovato has announced engagement to actor Max Ehrich. The 27-year-old artist posted a series of photographs with her beau on Instagram and wrote a long note describing how she was “ecstatic” to start a “family and life” with the American Princess actor.

The singer was seen sporting a diamond ring in her pictures with her fiance.

Check out the post



The Camp Rock star wrote, “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” — something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me, it made perfect sense.” Adding that today she was “officially” ready to be Max’s partner, Lovato said it was making “perfect sense again.” “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too..” wrote the singer in the emotional post. Lovato mentioned how she had never felt “so unconditionally loved by someone” in her life before and how Max made her want to be the “best version” of herself.

The four-time Emmy nominated actor also posted the same photographs on his Instagram account. He wrote that he could not “spend another second of [his] time here on Earth without the miracle of having [Demi] as [his] wife.”

E Online reported that romance rumours between the two, surfaced in March when the pair was seen exchanging flirty comments on social media.

A source had told the publication then that the two had gotten to know each other. The person was quoted as saying, "She is feeling great and loves being with him. He supports her sobriety and is very understanding. It's going great and they both see it moving in a serious direction. She has loved having him at her house and trying out living together. So far, it's working very well."