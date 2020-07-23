Demi Lovato announces engagement to beau Max Ehrich on social media: 'Feeling unconditionally loved'
Singer and actress Demi Lovato has announced engagement to actor Max Ehrich. The 27-year-old artist posted a series of photographs with her beau on Instagram and wrote a long note describing how she was “ecstatic” to start a “family and life” with the American Princess actor.
The singer was seen sporting a diamond ring in her pictures with her fiance.
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! ❤️ Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
The Camp Rock star wrote, “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” — something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me, it made perfect sense.” Adding that today she was “officially” ready to be Max’s partner, Lovato said it was making “perfect sense again.” “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too..” wrote the singer in the emotional post. Lovato mentioned how she had never felt “so unconditionally loved by someone” in her life before and how Max made her want to be the “best version” of herself.
The four-time Emmy nominated actor also posted the same photographs on his Instagram account. He wrote that he could not “spend another second of [his] time here on Earth without the miracle of having [Demi] as [his] wife.”
Ahhhh You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together ❤️ I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL A post shared by MaxEhrich (@maxehrich) on
E Online reported that romance rumours between the two, surfaced in March when the pair was seen exchanging flirty comments on social media.
A source had told the publication then that the two had gotten to know each other. The person was quoted as saying, "She is feeling great and loves being with him. He supports her sobriety and is very understanding. It's going great and they both see it moving in a serious direction. She has loved having him at her house and trying out living together. So far, it's working very well."
