Delhi University professors and students dance on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'; Shah Rukh Khan drops a reaction

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has been creating waves across the world and breaking major box-office records. The film’s songs are also trending, prompting fans and social media influencers to recreate their own versions. Amid all the videos going viral on social media, another clip has come from Delhi University where a group of college students and professors came together to match their steps on the hit track ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. Shared by Jesus and Mary College’s Department of Commerce, the video shows the group giving their best while performing the superhit song.

As the clip plays, a group of female students can be seen dancing to the song in the amphitheater of the DU college. Soon after this, a few saree-clad female professors join them as they groove together.

While the internet is already impressed with the performance, it has also caught the attention of Shah Rukh Khan himself, who re-shared the video and lauded the group. Shah Rukh Khan, while sharing his reaction to the video, wrote, “How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them!!”

Take a look:

How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them!! pic.twitter.com/o94F1cVcTV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 21, 2023

As soon as the video went viral, it crossed millions of views on Instagram and Twitter. People also took to the actor’s comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Even we deserve such professors”, while another one remarked, “The ma’am in yellow stole the show.” “The craze of this song is epic!”, a third user commented.

‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song from Pathaan

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is one of the trending songs on the internet now. Sung by Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar, the Vishal-Sheykhar composition is choreographed by Bosco-Caesar.

Speaking about the film, Pathaan features SRK alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in prominent roles. In less than a month since it was released in theatres, the film has already crossed Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office. The film also marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen four years after his 2018 movie Zero.

