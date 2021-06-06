The mother of a 22-year-old Delhi-based rapper has filed a kidnapping case after her son went missing days after posting a suicide note on social media, police said here.

The woman, a Vasant Kunj resident, lodged a report, saying her son, Aditya Tiwari, whose stage name is MC Kode, was missing since Wednesday, they said.

She also mentioned in the report filed on Friday that he had posted a suicide noted on Instagram, a senior police officer said.

"Thereafter, a missing report was lodged, and efforts to trace the boy were made, but he was not found," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

A case was registered under section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday, and an investigation is underway, the police added.

According to Rolling Stone India, the rapper went missing after sharing an Instagram story where he said he was standing at "an isolated bridge overlooking Yamuna river."

Tiwari, who is the founder of a hip-hop collective Spit Dope Inc, had received threats last week over remarks he made in a rap battle in 2016. The video of the rap battle, which has been shared on hip-hop meme pages, contained statements that allegedly hurt religious sentiments. The rapper had apologised for the video on 27 March.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)