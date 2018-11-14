You are here:

Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on PIL to regulate content on streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime

Press Trust of India

November 14, 2018 17:27:48 IST

The Delhi High Court on 14 November sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking framing of guidelines to regulate the functioning of online media streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The Netflix logo. Agence France-Presse/ John MacDougall

The Netflix logo. Agence France-Presse/ John MacDougall

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao made it clear that it was not issuing notice on the petition but was only seeking the government's response on the plea which also alleged that the online media streaming platforms show "uncertified, sexually explicit and vulgar" content.

The court listed the petition by NGO Justice for Rights Foundation for further hearing in February 2019.

In its plea filed through advocate Harpreet S Hora, the NGO claimed that online media streaming platforms, that also include Hotstar, show content which is "unregulated and uncertified" for public viewing.

It claimed that television series like Sacred Games, Game of Thrones and Spartacus, shown on platforms like Netflix, contain "vulgar, profane, sexually explicit, pornographic, morally unethical and virulent" content which often "depict women in objectifying manner".

It sought directions to the ministries of communication, information and broadcasting as well as law and justice to frame guidelines to regulate such platforms and the content they broadcast.

The plea has also sought an order to the ministries to direct the online platforms "to remove legally restricted content with immediate effect".

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 17:27 PM

tags: Amazon Prime , BuzzPatrol , Delhi High Court , Game of Thrones , Netflix , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , PIL , Sacred Games

also see

Saif Ali Khan starts shooting for Netflix's Sacred Games season 2 in Mumbai; to reprise role as Sartaj Singh

Saif Ali Khan starts shooting for Netflix's Sacred Games season 2 in Mumbai; to reprise role as Sartaj Singh

Naomi Watts cast as lead in George RR Martin, Jane Goldman's Game of Thrones prequel series

Naomi Watts cast as lead in George RR Martin, Jane Goldman's Game of Thrones prequel series

Game of Thrones: HBO confirms Season 8 of fantasy drama will premiere in April 2019

Game of Thrones: HBO confirms Season 8 of fantasy drama will premiere in April 2019