Delhi HC issues notice to Centre seeking stand on Rakul Preet Singh's plea against media trial in Rhea Chakraborty drug probe

Rakul Preet Singh had approached Delhi High Court alleging media trial over reports that she had been named by Rhea Chakraborty as among those within Bollywood who consume drugs.

Delhi High Court has sought the centre's stand on actor Rakul Preet Singh's plea to stop the broadcast of programmes connecting her with Rhea Chakraborty drug case.

The High Court issued a notice in a petition by the actor against "unsubstantiated" media reports against her. She argued that media reports are being run in contravention with guidelines of the I&B Ministry.

The hearing on Singh's petition seeking a direction to be issued to Ministry of I&B to stop the media barrage against her commenced before the Single Bench of Justice Navin Chawla, tweeted Live Law.

The actor cited Programme Code and MIB India guidelines to argue that media cannot run hate campaigns against her. The actor stated, "I got to know during a shoot that Rhea Chakraborty has named me and Sara Ali Khan for taking drugs, and the media started running a campaign against me."

The actor, represented by advocate Aman Hingorani, has claimed in her plea that Rhea Chakraborty had already retracted the statement in which she was allegedly named and yet the media reports were connecting her to the case.

She further added that the media is harassing her and stated that she is seeking a direction to MIB India to ensure media channels are complying with its rules, failing which action is taken against erring channels.

The high court directed Prasar Bharati and News Broadcasters Association, apart from the Centre, to consider Singh's petition, " as a representation and decide it expeditiously, including any interim direction that ought to be made," tweeted Bar & Bench.

The Centre on its part submitted that an order of pre-censorship against ought not to be passed and that there has been no complaint from her under the Cable TV Act.

According to Bar & Bench, the Delhi High Court has also stated that it is hoped media houses and TV channels would show restraint and abide by the Program Code and other guidelines while making any report in connection with the actor.

The court also asked the authorities to treat Singh's plea as a representation and take a decision on it before the next date of hearing on 15 October.

The entire incident came into being after Rhea Chakraborty reportedly named Sara Ali Khan, Singh and designer Simone Khambatta as those who have consumed narcotics substance when being questioned by the Narcotics Drugs Bureau for alleged link to drug peddlers.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)