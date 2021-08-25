Delhi government to roll out 'most progressive' film policy to boost entertainment industry, says Arvind Kejriwal
The policy is in its advanced stages and it will get the cabinet clearance very soon, said Arvind Kejriwal.
The Delhi government will soon come out with "the most progressive" film policy in the country that will provide a massive boost to the entertainment industry, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.
The policy is in advanced stages and it will get the cabinet clearance very soon, the chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Delhi
"After studying the film policies of various states, I believe it will be the most progressive film policy that will give a massive boost to the entire entertainment industry," he said.
The entertainment industry passed through a very bad phase during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kejriwal said, adding that it was severely hit, triggering livelihood issues.
He hoped that things will change for good and the entertainment industry as well as other sectors will come back on the track.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
