Delhi Crime Season 2: Real-life IAS officer Abhishek Singh to feature in second instalment of Netflix's cop drama

The second season of Delhi Crime will feature real-life IAS officer Abhishek Singh, according to a press release. He is currently posted as the deputy commissioner in New Delhi. Singh boarded the show after he received a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

"Knowing Abhishek, I was convinced that he would do justice to the role. He would bring in the finer nuances from his own experience as an officer, which an actor will find it difficult to portray. I persuaded Abhishek to do the role, and when the creative team saw him on camera, they were surprised by the onscreen confidence and finesse, considering that he has had minimal acting experience till now. We instantly finalised him for the part," Chhabra said in a statement.

The first season of Delhi Crime, led by Shefali Shah, is inspired by and follows the December 2012 investigation by the Delhi Police into the rapeof a young woman that reverberated across India and the world. Throug seven hour-long episodes, Delhi Crime captures the complexities of scrutiny, the emotional toll on the investigating team, and their determination to bring the perpetrators to justice in a fraught environment.

The thriller premiered worldwide at Sundance Film Festival last year in the Indie Episodic category, after which it was released on Netflix. The ensemble cast included Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, Rasika Dugal, Gopal Dutt, Rajesh Tailang, and Yashaswini Dayama.

Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, who directed the show, had previously told The Indian Express that the show would return for a second season, but with the same cast.

Over six years of research went into the making of the first season, which was shot on location in New Delhi. Mehta conceived the show during a conversation with Neeraj Kumar, a former Commissioner of the Delhi Police.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 12:46:10 IST