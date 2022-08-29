Here is how actor Shefali Shah who plays the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi responds to ‘Madam Sir’ being called sexist

Both the seasons of Delhi Crime has received a lot of love and respect from the audiences. Yet the use of the term ‘Madam Sir’ for DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, played by Shefali Shah, did not go down well with the viewers. Some felt it was extremely sexist.

Shefali Shah in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla said, “A lot of debate and conversation happens around this, but there was a very interesting thing I was told when I did season 1. Actually Chaya ma’am told me, she said, ‘It doesn’t matter what they call me, as far as I get the job done.’ And it really doesn’t.”

The story is inspired by a true event in Delhi Crime Season 2, Vartika Chaturvedi is seen heading another crime investigation and it shows how she cracks it with determination. In an interview with Firstpost, Shefali Shah says, “If I have to explain my character in one line, it would be in Sesaon1 Vartika became a hero and in Season 1 she became a human. She is flawed and she falters, but she doesn’t shy away from apologizing and she is trying to correct it. In Season 1 there weren’t many twists and turns and no wavering of moral compass, it was just pointed single focus that I will get these guys. Now she is left to question a lot of things around her. She is left to question whether what she is doing is right and whether she is jumping too fast to a conclusion. And finally who is responsible for what is going wrong”

The Madam Sir word used in Delhi Crime has been considered to be sexist by a certain section of the audience. Talking about the advantages of streaming platforms, Shefali Shah mentions in her interview with Firtspost that OTT is not bogged down by the Bollywood requirements that there should be a hero, heroine and a villain and there is no content. “There are these unique actors who create these characters, broken, shredded, complete and sometimes incomplete. A film can get lost in the theatres and it is so sad because so many people’s handwork goes into it. On the other hand, the reach of OTT is huge,” explained Shefali Shah.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram