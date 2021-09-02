The complainant alleged that the accused defrauded him by inducing him to invest lakhs of rupees in a Mumbai-based company in 2018, which later yielded no returns

A Delhi court on Wednesday sought action taken report from the city police on a complaint filed by a businessman here seeking registration of an FIR against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra, and others for allegedly defrauding him of lakhs of rupees and siphoning off the money for selfish ill-motives.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mansi Malik who asked for the action taken report from the police posted the matter for hearing on 9 November, 2021, the complainant's lawyer said.

Vishal Goel alleged that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat and defraud him by inducing him to invest lakhs of rupees in a Mumbai-based company in 2018, which later yielded no returns and its share price fell.

“These accused persons deliberately induced the complainant to invest Rs 41,33,782 with a view to misappropriate such money and use the same for their personal gains and carry out illegal activities,” the complaint alleged.

The complainant further said that Raj Kundra and others convinced him to invest in their company by showing a “very rosy picture”.

They claimed that it was involved in activities related to gaming, animation, beauty products, etc, the complaint said.

Goel, however, said that he recently came to know that the company is into the business of producing adult porn movies by developing mobile applications and circulating them through it.

“The result of such unscrupulous, fraudulent and mala fide activities is that the complainant, who was induced to invest, have been cheated and the money has been siphoned off for selfish ill motives,” said the complaint filed through advocates Sahil Munjal and Rhea Gandhi.

The businessman claimed that the accused "misted and misrepresented" that the money invested would be used for carrying out legitimate business but upon receipt of money, he came to know that they used a chain of different agencies to launder the money and make unauthorised personal gains.

He has sought registration of FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including cheating and criminal breach of trust, the Information Technology Act, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, and the SEBI Act.

Besides Kundra and Shetty, the other six accused include Darshit Shah, MK Wadhwa, Nandan Mishra, Satyendra Sarupria, Umesh Goenka, and Viaan Industries Limited.

The complainant said that he has enough reasons to believe that the accused are planning to leave the country. Kundra is, however, in judicial custody in another case.

The businessman moved the court seeking registration of FIR after the station house officer of North Rohini Police Station did not take any action on his complaint.