You are here:

Delhi based singer Shivani Bhatia dies in road accident on Yamuna Expressway after car loses control

FP Staff

Jan 30, 2019 19:33:08 IST

Delhi based singer Shivani Bhatia succumbed to her injuries on 28 January following a road accident on Yamuna Expressway. Her husband Nikhil Bhatia was critically injured but is out of danger, according to a Times of India report. He is undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital.

Shivani Bhatia. Image form Twitter

Shivani Bhatia. Image form Twitter

The couple were on their way to Agra to attend a function, but crashed into the divider after Nikhil lost control of the car. The report states that Nikhil was trying to overtake a high speeding car. The police and expressway officials extracted them from the car and admitted them to the hospital.

Shivani was a contestant on the 2012 Bhojpuri singing reality show Suron Ka Mahasangram, writes Amar Ujala. She belonged to Sitamarhi in Bihar and later became a well-known vocalist in Delhi NCR.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 19:35:22 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , shivani bhatia , suro ka mahsangram , Tune In , TuneIn

also see

Goa may host an Electronic Dance Music festival called Sunburn Classic on 23 and 24 February

Goa may host an Electronic Dance Music festival called Sunburn Classic on 23 and 24 February

Chris Brown detained by Paris police after 24-year-old woman accuses singer of rape

Chris Brown detained by Paris police after 24-year-old woman accuses singer of rape

Rihanna sues father for misusing Fenty trademark for his business, falsely implying association with singer

Rihanna sues father for misusing Fenty trademark for his business, falsely implying association with singer