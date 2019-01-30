Delhi based singer Shivani Bhatia dies in road accident on Yamuna Expressway after car loses control

Delhi based singer Shivani Bhatia succumbed to her injuries on 28 January following a road accident on Yamuna Expressway. Her husband Nikhil Bhatia was critically injured but is out of danger, according to a Times of India report. He is undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital.

The couple were on their way to Agra to attend a function, but crashed into the divider after Nikhil lost control of the car. The report states that Nikhil was trying to overtake a high speeding car. The police and expressway officials extracted them from the car and admitted them to the hospital.

Shivani was a contestant on the 2012 Bhojpuri singing reality show Suron Ka Mahasangram, writes Amar Ujala. She belonged to Sitamarhi in Bihar and later became a well-known vocalist in Delhi NCR.

