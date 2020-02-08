Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Taapsee Pannu responds to follower who questions her on casting vote from capital city in place of Mumbai

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, along with family members, cast her vote for the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday.

The Thappad actor took to social media to share the moment, as she posted a picture with her family.

However, when questioned why she did not shift her voting rights from Delhi to Mumbai, where the actress' professional life is based out of, she responded to a follower.

Pannu clarified she pays her taxes through Delhi. She added she considers herself more of a Delhite than many who reside in the capital but do not contribute.

Check out Taapsee Pannu's response

I am living in Delhi as much if not more than Mumbai. My income is taxed through Delhi and I am more of a Delhite than a lot of others who might just be living here but probably don’t contribute. Kindly don’t question my citizenship, worry about yours n your contribution to it. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 8, 2020

And also to add, you can take a girl out of Delhi but you can not take Delhi out of this girl. And YOU are no one to tell me what I SHOULD do and what I SHOULD NOT! I guess this response will be enough to tell u how much of a Delhiite I am. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 8, 2020

Pannu flew back to her hometown Delhi with her mother on Friday, especially to cast her vote, and even shared a snap from the flight on her Twitter account.

Check out the post

A short break from work to make sure WE VOTE !

Will you ???? #ProudDelhiite #DelhiVotes pic.twitter.com/P330TesFq5 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 7, 2020

Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital amid tight security on Saturday. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 16:03:22 IST