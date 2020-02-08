You are here:

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Taapsee Pannu responds to follower who questions her on casting vote from capital city in place of Mumbai

FP Staff

Feb 08, 2020 16:03:22 IST

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, along with family members, cast her vote for the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday.

The Thappad actor took to social media to share the moment, as she posted a picture with her family.

However, when questioned why she did not shift her voting rights from Delhi to Mumbai, where the actress' professional life is based out of, she responded to a follower.

Pannu clarified she pays her taxes through Delhi. She added she considers herself more of a Delhite than many who reside in the capital but do not contribute.

Check out Taapsee Pannu's response

Pannu flew back to her hometown Delhi with her mother on Friday, especially to cast her vote, and even shared a snap from the flight on her Twitter account.

Check out the post

Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital amid tight security on Saturday. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

