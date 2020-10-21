Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty in Mohali hospital, says she's 'perfectly fine now'

While there were reports that Deepti Naval suffered a heart attack in Manali, the actor clarified saying “it was a heart symptom.”

Veteran actor Deepti Naval, who underwent an angioplasty at a hospital in Mohali on Monday, said she was discharged from the medical facility on Tuesday, and is “perfectly fine now.”

There were reports that the actor suffered a heart attack in Manali but responding to a text message, Naval said, “It was a heart symptom.”

“That’s true (about the angioplasty) and I’m perfectly fine now,” Deepti Naval told Press Trust of India.

The actress also spoke to Mirror about the same, "Yes, I was at the Fortis in Chandigarh, and had a small procedure which was done due to a health hazard. It’s being very well taken care of. I will be going back as a happier person.”

Coronary angioplasty is a procedure used to open clogged heart arteries.

The 68-year-old actor is in Rohtang since last month.

After her debut with Shyam Benegal’s 1978 film Junoon, Deepti Naval went on to feature in Chashme Buddoor, Ankahee, Mirch Masala, Firaaq, Memories of March, Listen Amaya, among others. She most recently starred in Amazon Prime Video’s Made in Heaven.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)