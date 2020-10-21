Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty in Mohali hospital, says she's 'perfectly fine now'
While there were reports that Deepti Naval suffered a heart attack in Manali, the actor clarified saying “it was a heart symptom.”
Veteran actor Deepti Naval, who underwent an angioplasty at a hospital in Mohali on Monday, said she was discharged from the medical facility on Tuesday, and is “perfectly fine now.”
There were reports that the actor suffered a heart attack in Manali but responding to a text message, Naval said, “It was a heart symptom.”
“That’s true (about the angioplasty) and I’m perfectly fine now,” Deepti Naval told Press Trust of India.
The actress also spoke to Mirror about the same, "Yes, I was at the Fortis in Chandigarh, and had a small procedure which was done due to a health hazard. It’s being very well taken care of. I will be going back as a happier person.”
Coronary angioplasty is a procedure used to open clogged heart arteries.
The 68-year-old actor is in Rohtang since last month.
After her debut with Shyam Benegal’s 1978 film Junoon, Deepti Naval went on to feature in Chashme Buddoor, Ankahee, Mirch Masala, Firaaq, Memories of March, Listen Amaya, among others. She most recently starred in Amazon Prime Video’s Made in Heaven.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Actress to apologise, withdraw statement on Richa Chadha in connection to Anurag Kashyap sexual harassment case
Bombay High Court imposed an injunction on the respondents, asking them to restrain from sharing or adding any more content about Richa Chadha.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family writes to CBI alleging 'unprofessional conduct' by AIIMS director for leaking late actor's forensic report
The AIIMS medical board ruled out murder in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide," the institute's forensic chief Sudhir Gupta said on Saturday.
Arjun Kapoor recovers from COVID-19; says 'everyone should take the virus seriously'
Arjun Kapoor, who had contracted the coronavirus in September, said he has now made full recovery