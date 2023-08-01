Deepti Naval, Kalki Koechlin’s ‘Goldfish’ film on dementia to release on 25th August

The national-award winning actor Kalki Koechlin is widely known for her unconventional body of work. From stealing the spotlight with her stellar performances in mass entertainers such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobaara, to striking a chord with the audience with the portrayal of characters such as Laila in Margarita With A Straw, Kalki Koechlin has established herself as one of the best actors of her generation. After a 4 year break from the big screen, Kalki will be seen returning to theatres with Goldfish on 25th August 2023.

Starring Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur, audiences can expect a soul-stirring story with refreshing performances. Directed by Pushan Kripalani, this Indian-British-American production brings together some of the most extraordinary actors from the United Kingdom – Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Ravin Ganatra and Shanaya Rafaat – to tell a delicate, timeless story of a mother and a daughter, and of community.

Before heading to the theatres to watch Goldfish, here are five other Kalki Koechlin gems that are a must watch!

Margarita With A Straw

The role that won Kalki Koechlin the National Film Award for her portrayal of a young woman with cerebral palsy in this coming of age drama, Margarita With A Straw is Shonali Bose’s endeavour to make a film which deals with extremely important subject such as those of grappling with a disease as well as the journey of accepting one’s own sexuality. The film is an emotional treat that will make you laugh and cry and feel all your emotions

A Death in the Gunj

Written and directed by Konkana Sen Sharma, A Death in the Gunj features an ensemble cast with some of the most stellar actors in the industry, Vikrant Massey, Tillotama Shome, Om Puri, Tanuja, Gulshan Devaiah, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh and Ranvir Shorey. Sen’s directorial debut received more than half a dozen Filmfare nominations. With reviews calling it “jaw-dropping” and “sensitive” as well as “profoundly moving”, A Death in the Gunj needs to be watched by every cinema lover

Waiting

This 2015 drama directed by Anu Menon was screened at the closing gala of the London Asian Film Festival where Menon bagged the award for the best director. Waiting focuses on the relationship between two people from different walks of life who befriend each other in a hospital, while nursing their respective comatose spouses. The movie was applauded for the performances of the leads, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah

Dev D

Anurag Kashyap’s modern day take on the classic Bengali novel Devdas received wide critical acclaim. This rendition is in the form of a romantic black comedy which makes it an enthralling watch. Its experimental soundtrack and innovative visual style along with the breakthrough performances earned the movie great applause. Kalki Koechlin bagged the Filmfare award for the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in this film, the making of which resonated deeply with the youth of India

Ribbon

Directed by Rakhee Sandilya and starring Kalki Koechlin along with Sumeet Vyas, Ribbon was received well for its subject and messaging. It revolved around a subject that’s not much spoken about. A real to life story that many might relate to, with Kalki’s surreal natural performance, makes ribbon a must watch

Goldfish, starring Deepti Naval, Kalki Koechlin and Rajit Kapur, directed by Pushan Kripalani and produced by Amit Saxena, releases in theatres on 25th August 2023.