Deepika, Ranveer in Bengaluru ahead of wedding reception; Zayn Malik covers Race song 'Allah Duhai Hai': Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Mandy Moore gets married to Taylor Goldsmith



View this post on Instagram 11•18•18 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Nov 19, 2018 at 1:15pm PST

This Is Us star Mandy Moore has tied the knot with folk-rock star Taylor Goldsmith. The actor shared the news on Instagram where she posted a black and white picture of herself and Goldsmith holding hands with a caption of the date of the ceremony, "11-18-18". Actors Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K Brown, Moore's co-stars from This Is Us, were in attendance.

Katrik Aaryan's response to Sara Ali Khan's dating confession on Koffee with Karan



In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, Sara Ali Khan had confessed that she wanted to date fellow actor Katrik Aaryan. During a media interaction at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 on Sunday, Aaryan was asked Sara's remarks to which he said, "I don't know what to say to that. All I can say is that she is very pretty and I am really looking forward to her film." Sara will be seen in her debut Kedarnath, which opens in theatres on 7 December.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone reach Bangalore ahead of their reception

View this post on Instagram

#Beautiful couple 👌👌😍😍 Deepika and Ranveer have been spotted at the airport for reception party in Bengaluru.

A post shared by Trendy Tiding (@trendytiding) on Nov 20, 2018 at 2:31am PST

View this post on Instagram

Deepveer spotted with deepika's parents at deepika's residence in bangalore today ❤️

A post shared by DEEPIKA PADUKONE 💗 (@deepika.vibes) on Nov 20, 2018 at 2:29am PST

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who recently tied the knot, were spotted leaving for Bangalore earlier today. Photographs of the couple from Deepika's Bangalore residence also surfaced online. The couple will be hosting a reception in the city on 21 November, followed by another one in Mumbai on 28 November.

Zayn Malik releases cover of 'Allah Duhai Hai'



Zayn Malik shared his rendition of 'Allah Duhai Hai', the signature track of Race franchise.



Frankie Muniz engaged to girlfriend Paige Price

View this post on Instagram

When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you. Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me. You teach me every day, you compliment me when I’m at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you’re there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife ♥️ P.S. You’re officially the master of proposals. 143. P.P.S. I ugly cried so hard that I can’t even post the pictures so... there’s that..

A post shared by Paige Price (@pogprice) on Nov 19, 2018 at 8:02am PST



Paige Price shared a series of photos of the proposal from Frankie Muniz, which took place at the Lantern Fest at the Pinal Fairgrounds & Event Center in Casa Grande, Arizona, on 18 November.

(with inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 17:12 PM