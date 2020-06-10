You are here:

Deepika Padukone wishes father Prakash on 65th birthday: A true champion isn't just about professional achievements

FP Staff

Jun 10, 2020 14:12:32 IST

Deepika Padukone on Wednesday wished her father, former badminton player Prakash Padukone, on his 65th birthday, calling him her "greatest off-screen hero."

Deepika took to social media and posted a note for her father along with a throwback picture of them both.

(Also read on Firstpost -Past Masters of Indian Badminton: Prakash Padukone – humble champion who changed the face of sport forever)

Here is the post

Prakash ranked World No 1 in 1980 and scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships the same year. For his exemplary career, he was honoured with the Arjuna award in 1972 and is also the recipient of Padma Shri.

On the film front, Deepika has three features lined up, filmmaker Shakun Batra's next, Kabir Khan's 83 and the Hindi adaptation of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer The Intern.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 14:12:32 IST

