Deepika Padukone turns showstopper for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's 33rd anniversary bash

Sunteck Realty, India’s luxury realty brand, curated the exclusive Signature Evening to celebrate the 33-years long fabulousness of ace couturiers – Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla - in association with Sotheby's Realty and Moët & Chandon. Deepika Padukone was the showstopper for the show, and wore the piece de resistance ensemble, “The Circle of Life” ghagra.

“I am delighted to be here this evening and walk for Abu and Sandeep. Their work is priceless. It’s a fantasy ensemble, perfect to mark their design milestone and the dream homes created by Sunteck,” said Deepika.



Actor Meezan Jaffrey opened the Mard by Abu Sandeep debut collection.

“I’m loving this evening. And fab clothes. Boys wanna have fun as they look good and Abu and Sandeep’s designs do just that,” says Meezan. Also spotted on the ramp in MARD were Aashim Gulati and Varun Toorkey.

Celebrities seen present and supporting the designer duo were, Abhishek Bachchan with his mother Jaya and sister Shweta, veteran actresses Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar and Sonali Bendre, among others.

“We wanted to design and create a mood at this show which allowed your imagination to soar along with our creative expression. It’s a very special milestone for us. A celebration of the Circle of Style and our creativity. This collection is a symphony of ranges, a fluid flow of melodious creativity. Ultimately this collection is an expression of experimentation. It is in our DNA as artists to always tell many stories through a single show. At the heart of our design expression are multiple dreams brought to a single reality. We are always restless, ever enthused by a desire to break boundaries and make the impossible, reality. This collection sees a new birth as we celebrate our own history and write the future. We are reaching out, challenging ourselves in our continuing mission for beauty. This collection is our creative vision for the future. It is a statement of our commitment to reinvent ourselves, to reach ever higher, to set a new standard of expression,” said Abu & Sandeep.

Since their first show, Abu and Sandeep are renowned for their extraordinary and abundant use of colour.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 13:57:30 IST