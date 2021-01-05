Deepika Padukone turns 35: A streaming guide on actress' top films

From Padmaavat to Om Shanti Om, here's where you can watch Deepika Padukone's works to celebrate the actress' 35th birthday

Deepika Padukone is one of the topmost artists in the country and is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. Having worked in both mainstream and experimental films, Deepika started her career in films in 2006 (Aishwarya) and went on from there to lead major productions on her own calibre.

The Padmaavat actress also made her struggle with depression and other mental health issues public, thereby urging people to open up about their inner demons and seek help if needed.

On the star’s 35th birthday, here is a streaming guide on her top 5 films.

Om Shanti Om

Deepika’s career took off in 2007 when she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s romantic saga. The film saw Deepika play two different characters from two different time periods and she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

The movie is available on Netflix.

Chennai Express

While Deepika has teamed up with SRK many times, for this Rohit Shetty-directorial, she tried the comedy genre in a new way as she played the role of Meenamma. It was a commercial hit as well.

The film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Considered to be one of the best films revolving around the youth ever made in the Hindi movie industry, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani stars Deepika alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Keochlin.

It is available to stream on Netflix.

Piku

The 2015 movie was a breakthrough for Deepika in terms of the roles she chose. This ‘unconventional’ film saw Deepika play an architect who is preoccupied with her ageing father.

It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Chhapaak

Touted as a ‘story of triumph over trauma’, the 2020 film was based upon the life of a real-life acid attack survivor. Deepika not only acted in the lead but also produced the project along with director Meghna Gulzar.

It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.