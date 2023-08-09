Deepika Padukone made her debut in Hollywood in 2017 with XxX- Return of Xander Cage that came out in January. This was followed by Priyanka Chopra’s debut Baywatch that released in June. Now, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her debut in the West with Netflix’s Heart Of Stone. Padukone seems to have paved the way to Hollywood for others in this generation.

Deepika Padukone has put India and its actors on the global map multiple times because of her achievements and each time she has done it, sticking by her deeply Indian roots. The actress featured in her Hollywood debut, ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ opposite Vin Diesel in 2017, absolutely true to her character and won immense appreciation for her performance and her natural accent.

Her other global achievements

Ever since, the actress has made India proud on multiple levels. She was signed on as the 1st Indian global ambassador by the world’s biggest luxury house, Louis Vuitton. It was a huge feat for India. Then followed another global luxury brand, another biggie, Cartier. By being this pioneer, Deepika Padukone not only made India proud of her achievements but it also paved the way for other Indians to be looked at by other international brands.

When Deepika won the TIME100 Impact Awards this year, she made history by becoming the first Indian to be honoured twice by Time Magazine. She was recognized for her outstanding work that has inspired and influenced millions of people around the world.

Deepika also became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy, which was a historic moment for Deepika and for India. The actress is indeed the biggest female success ever witnessed in India.