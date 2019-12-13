You are here:

Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar attend The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their films

The Kapil Sharma Show seems to be the latest attraction for Bollywood celebs with actors, from Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, turning to the comedy show to promote their forthcoming movies.

Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his cop drama, Dabangg 3, visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kiccha Sudeep, Prabhu Deva and Arbaaz Khan. There, Salman danced to 'Munna Badnaam Hua,' the spinoff version of the smash-hit 'Munni Badnaam Hui' from Dabangg. Saiee also confessed that she is scared of lizards on the show. Further, Salman joked that he always sleeps on the sofa and not his bed because he cannot sleep on a bed.

Legends at the kapil sharma show #BAADSHAHKICHCHA SUPER STAR SALMAN KHAN SIR, PRABHU DEVA SIR,ARBAZ KHAN SIR,#TheKapilSharmaShow #Dabanng3 pic.twitter.com/RHfmdad9Bn — KICHCHA SAI KIRAN (@KichchaKiran) December 4, 2019

Deepika, too, attended the show, along with director Meghna Gulzar to promote their upcoming movie Chhapaak. Dressed in an electric pink ensemble, Deepika spoke to Kapil about their new film, based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. When a social media user wondered if Deepika had caught the first glimpse of Kapil and Ginni Chatrath's newborn, she responded, “He did! & she’s adorable!”

In a recent Instagram post, Akshay was seen putting his own spin on James Corden's carpool karaoke, along with his Good Newwz castmates Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, as they were heading to promote the movie at The Kapil Sharma Show. The four were belting out the film's song 'Maana Dil', which swiftly changed to 'Chandigarh Mein.'

View this post on Instagram

We do promotions even while going for promotions Here’s Team #GoodNewwz’s car-a-vaan session! Sing along? #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @kiaraaliaadvani

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Dec 12, 2019 at 5:54am PST

Kareena donned a custom hand-painted organza saree from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi with 'Bebo' written in bold. Check out her outfit here

View this post on Instagram

#kareenakapoorkhan with #bhartisingh

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 12, 2019 at 7:11am PST

Updated Date: Dec 13, 2019 10:32:16 IST