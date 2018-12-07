Deepika Padukone reportedly turns down Draupadi's role in Aamir Khan's Mahabharat

Deepika Padukone has been successfully reigning over the film industry despite having released only one film in 2018. Her filmography has made her a bankable name in the industry and most producers are keen on working with the Padmaavat actress. However, Padukone is known to have been quite selective about her work in the recent past. Recently, there were reports that she had been offered the role of Draupadi in Aamir Khan's Mahabharat, which the actress turned down.

Mahabharat, which was being previously helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, will depict Aamir Khan in a pivotal role, for which the actor has done intense research in order to ensure each character is portrayed authentically. The actor had earlier expressed his desire to play the role of Lord Krishna in case the film was developed.

Mahabarat is Aamir Khan's dream project. In order to shape the same, he walked out of Mahesh Mathai's space drama, Saare Jahan Se Achha, the biopic of Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to visit space. Aamir then recommended Shah Rukh Khan to producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and later said he is "really happy" that SRK is doing the film.

2018 has been a promising year for Padukone both professionally and personally. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Paadmavat faced controversies, the actress stood her ground to state what she felt in a determined manner. The film went on to become a huge success and both her and Ranveer Singh's performance was lauded.

On the personal front, she got married to Singh in November. The two had been together for six years and decided to tie the knot in 2018. The couple got married in the picturesque locale of Lake Como in Italy. Though most paparazzi were disappointed with the strict security in and around the venue, the couple shared images from their special days on their official social media accounts.



