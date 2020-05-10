Deepika Padukone remembers Irffan Khan by sharing throwback video from the sets of Piku
Deepika Padukone, on Saturday, took to Instagram to post a video from the sets of Shoojit Sircar directorial Piku, remembering late Irrfan Khan. In the video, the duo can be seen playing lawn tennis.
Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jisshu Sengupta and Moushumi Chatterjee, Piku clocked five years on 8 May.
On Friday too, Deepika shared an unseen picture from the sets of Piku wherein the actors and the director can be seen sharing a hearty laugh. She also quoted few lines of the song 'Lamhe Guzar Gaye' for Irrfan from the same film.
लम्हे गुज़र गये चेहरे बदल गये हम थे अंजानी राहो में पल में रुला दिया पल में हसा के फिर रह गये हम जी राहो में थोड़ा सा पानी है रंग है थोड़ी सी छावो है चुभती है आँखो में धूप ये खुली दिशाओ में और दर्द भी मीठा लगे सब फ़ासले ये कम हुए ख्वाबो से रस्ते सजाने तो दो यादो को दिल में बसाने तो दो लम्हे गुज़र गये चेहरे बदल गये हम थे अंजानी राहो में थोड़ी सी बेरूख़ी जाने दो थोड़ी सी ज़िंदगी लाखो स्वालो में ढूंधू क्या थक गयी ये ज़मीन है जो मिल गया ये आस्मा तो आस्मा से मांगू क्या ख्वाबो से रस्ते सजाने तो दो यादो को दिल में बसाने तो दो -Piku Rest in Peace my Dear Friend...💔 #rana #piku #bhaskor @shoojitsircar @juhic3 #5yearsofpiku
Irrfan died on 29 April, battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. He had been abroad for a year to seek treatment for the same and had returned to India only last year.
Updated Date: May 10, 2020 15:27:47 IST