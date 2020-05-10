You are here:

Deepika Padukone remembers Irffan Khan by sharing throwback video from the sets of Piku

Deepika Padukone, on Saturday, took to Instagram to post a video from the sets of Shoojit Sircar directorial Piku, remembering late Irrfan Khan. In the video, the duo can be seen playing lawn tennis.

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jisshu Sengupta and Moushumi Chatterjee, Piku clocked five years on 8 May.

View this post on Instagram please come back!💔 #irrfankhan A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 8, 2020 at 8:27pm PDT

On Friday too, Deepika shared an unseen picture from the sets of Piku wherein the actors and the director can be seen sharing a hearty laugh. She also quoted few lines of the song 'Lamhe Guzar Gaye' for Irrfan from the same film.

Irrfan died on 29 April, battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. He had been abroad for a year to seek treatment for the same and had returned to India only last year.

