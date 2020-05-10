You are here:

Deepika Padukone remembers Irffan Khan by sharing throwback video from the sets of Piku

FP Staff

May 10, 2020 15:27:47 IST

Deepika Padukone, on Saturday, took to Instagram to post a video from the sets of Shoojit Sircar directorial Piku, remembering late Irrfan Khan. In the video, the duo can be seen playing lawn tennis.

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jisshu Sengupta and Moushumi Chatterjee, Piku clocked five years on 8 May.

Check out the post here


View this post on Instagram

please come back!💔 #irrfankhan

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

On Friday too, Deepika shared an unseen picture from the sets of Piku wherein the actors and the director can be seen sharing a hearty laugh. She also quoted few lines of the song 'Lamhe Guzar Gaye' for Irrfan from the same film.


View this post on Instagram

लम्हे गुज़र गये चेहरे बदल गये हम थे अंजानी राहो में पल में रुला दिया पल में हसा के फिर रह गये हम जी राहो में थोड़ा सा पानी है रंग है थोड़ी सी छावो है चुभती है आँखो में धूप ये खुली दिशाओ में और दर्द भी मीठा लगे सब फ़ासले ये कम हुए ख्वाबो से रस्ते सजाने तो दो यादो को दिल में बसाने तो दो लम्हे गुज़र गये चेहरे बदल गये हम थे अंजानी राहो में थोड़ी सी बेरूख़ी जाने दो थोड़ी सी ज़िंदगी लाखो स्वालो में ढूंधू क्या थक गयी ये ज़मीन है जो मिल गया ये आस्मा तो आस्मा से मांगू क्या ख्वाबो से रस्ते सजाने तो दो यादो को दिल में बसाने तो दो -Piku Rest in Peace my Dear Friend...💔 #rana #piku #bhaskor @shoojitsircar @juhic3 #5yearsofpiku

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Irrfan died on 29 April, battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. He had been abroad for a year to seek treatment for the same and had returned to India only last year.

Updated Date: May 10, 2020 15:27:47 IST

tags: Amitabh Bachchan , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Deepika Padukone , Irrfan Khan , Irrfan Khan passes away , Piku

