Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Sikh body objects to Anand Karaj ceremony performed outside gurudwara

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy on 14 and 15 November. While on the first day, a traditional Konkani ceremony was performed, the couple tied the knot in an Anand Karaj ceremony the following day. Now, according to a report by The Tribune, an Italian Sikh body has taken offence as the ritual was not performed in accordance with the code of conduct of the religion.

The report states that for the wedding, the Guru Granth Sahib was brought from a gurudwara 150 km away from Villa del Balbianello. Hindustan Times writes that the couple even flew Bhai Narinder Singh from Golden Temple, Amritsar to officiate the ceremony.

"This was in violation of the Akal Takht ‘hukumnama’ which sternly prohibits taking Guru Granth Sahib to a place other than a gurudwara," said Sukhdev Singh Kang, President, Indian Sikh Community Italy. He said the Akal Takht Jathedar would be informed so that necessary action is taken. He added that it was a major lapse on part of the gurudwara management.

The couple returned to India on 18 November. They will host a wedding reception in Bengaluru and Mumbai on 21 and 28 November respectively.

