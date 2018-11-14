Ranveer Singh's party has entered the wedding venue where he is due to tie the knot with Deepika Padukone in a few hours. Pinkvilla reported that the baraat danced its way in to the sounds of 'Tune Maari Entriyaan', from Ranveer's film Gunday. How Deepika felt about a Priyanka Chopra song featuring so prominently in her wedding festivities was not reported.
In the absence of any real updates about the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone wedding, news outlets have been forced to endlessly share pictures of the supposed venue — the Villa Del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy — ad nauseum.
Leading media houses have been publishing photos of the Lake Como villa, and the CastaDiva Resort & Spa, where some of the wedding festivities are expected to take place, over and over.
Over the early hours of Wednesday, 14 November 2018, into the late afternoon, photos of the villa's lakeside view, its banquet hall, its lush gardens, its sprawling terraces, its swimming pool, its gates, the driveway, its many sparkling chandeliers, its vine-covered pillars, have been shared by media house.
Many of these photos have been accompanied by captions like "More photos of Deepika and Ranveer's wedding venue".
Experts told us unofficially that the Villa Del Balbianello had got more coverage over 12-14 November than its annual ad spend bought it.
A reporter with a national publication told Firstpost on condition of anonymity that her organisation had lined up 15 photos of the CastaDiva Resort & Spa for when the Villa Del Balbianello images ran out. She also hinted that short video clips from Casino Royale — among the films in which the latter property has featured — would be run by the organisation when the photos were used up.
Meanwhile, one intrepid reporter who had made their way to Lake Como, having spent three months' salary on her airfare in the hopes of scoring a scoop, was turned away from the gates for behaving suspiciously. The reporter couldn't fathom why she wasn't allowed into the premises, but agreed that the slap bracelet she had put on, due to its resemblance to the special wrist band all of Ranveer and Deepika's wedding guests were required to sport, may not have quite passed muster with the eagle-eyed security detail.
She did, however, take some exterior shots of the venue before being bundled back into her water taxi, only to find out later that those very images were also available on Instagram.
Deepika on Ranveer: 'We keep each other grounded'
In an interview with Filmfare, Deepika said of her beau, "When we're with each other, we don't need anything or anyone else. We're comfortable in each other's presence. Sometimes it's an intelligent conversation, sometimes, there's a childlike innocence. We keep each other grounded. We're good in that sense."
Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela crew recollects moment Deepika and Ranveer fell in love:
In a report for the Huffington Post, Ankur Pathak writes of how Deepika and Ranveer's chemistry sparked on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 movie. Apparently, the crew realised there was a romance brewing when the stars of the film shared an unscripted kiss while filming the song 'Ang Laga De'.
"We knew they were kind of a thing (sic) but 'Ang Laga De' confirmed it," one crewmember was quoted as saying on condition of anonymity. "It was new love — euphoric and maddening."
Wristbands and a strict no-cellphone rule was enforced around the Lake Como resort where about 40 guests have gathered for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding.
The baraatis didn't seem to mind the temporary lockdown on their phone usage (we're guessing), as the finishing touches were put to the swish-beyond-our-wildest-dreams venue where the star couple will tie the knot.
Water taxis had ferried the guests to the resort in time for the first of the many festivities that began two days prior to the wedding ceremony. The resort has been closed down for other visitors for the duration of the wedding.
View from the CastaDiva Resort & Spa at Lake Como, where Deepika and Ranveer are expected to tie the knot, as per reports:
A view of the wedding pavilion:
The Villa Balbianello, Tremezzina, where Deepika and Ranveer's wedding party is put up:
Flowers from Florence
While you and I would need to make do with phool from Dadar market (or your city's local equivalent), 12 florists from Florence have been flown down especially to decorate the venue with lilies — Deepika's favourite flowers — reports Times Now.
If you're only just joining us, here's a quick lowdown on what this live blog is all about:
'It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.'
Oh, to be an entertainment journalist in the time of a celebrity wedding! On the one hand, it's a celeb shaadi — imagine all the reports one could spin around the naach, gaana, baraat! On the other hand, some celebs insist on their privacy. What is one to do amid these competing factors?
At times like these, one feels grateful to the Priyanka Chopras and Nick Jonases of the world, who'll thoughtfully have their weddings in Udaipur or an accessible location like that. Not like Virat and Anushka, you know, who went off to we under the Tuscan sun, leaving us all to make do with such dribbles and snippets of 'news' as came in.
So it's with joy and some sadness that we anticipate the nuptials of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Joy because, Bollywood wedding — hello! Sadness because, well they too have gone off to a super-exclusive environs of Lake Como in Italy for their big day (or several days).
Respectable media houses have been reduced to using drones to capture scintillating images of the "DeepVeer Wedding", and hiding in the shrubbery outside the gates of the venue — Villa del Balbianello — to get a glimpse of the elusive bridal party. At the moment, these scintillating images mainly consist of the wedding planner's assistants moving around a table. We suppose tables in Lake Como, especially those that will soon serve Deepika and Ranver's many classy wedding guests, are a special breed.
But will we let our lack of actual presence in Italy stymie us from the all-important goal of covering this wedding of the year (well until Priyanka's comes along)? Not at all.
Follow our live updates here, as we trawl the depths of our information superhighway, scrounge around for every source quote we can lay our hands on, and generally rustle up every report we can find on the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding.
Twitterati divided over couple's colour-coordinated outfits; will they, won't they?
Much of the conjecture around the Ranveer-Deepika wedding has been over what the groom would wear. Sure, Deepika could be counted on to doll up in a Sabyasachi sari, but would Ranveer's lehenga upstage hers? Or would he play it more low-key and perhaps opt for a cape? Even as the costume conjecture reached fever-pitch, a timely update indicated that Ranveer would be clad in a kanjeevaram sherwani for his wedding ceremony. Heavily embellished, no doubt, but a staid sherwani nonetheless. We're disappointed, as are those Twitterati ever on the lookout for a meme.
Sabyasachi to design couple's wedding trousseau
Designer Sabyasachi who has previously done an advertisement campaign (Asian Paints' 'Nilaya') with Deepika, is going to dress up the bride and groom in the finest of his clothes for their big day. The designer has reportedly asked the attendees to not share any picture of the couple on social media as later, his team is going to exclusively reveal the wedding looks on its official account.
Couple had shared news of wedding on social media in October
Both Deepika and Ranveer had together announced the news of their wedding on 21 October on Twitter and Instagram by sharing the wedding dates with their fans.
Konakni style wedding on Wednesday, Anand Karaj on Thursday
The celebrity couple is going to have a traditional Konkani wedding on 14 November given Deepika's south-Indian roots. Whereas on 15 November, the couple will be blessed in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Ranveer Singh is a Sindhi and thus the two different wedding functions have been organised by the couple.
Fans wait for inside pictures from the ceremony
As the countdown to the wedding has already begun with a few ceremonies having taken place on Monday, the fans are awaiting the much-in-love couple's pictures. However, due to stringent security arrangements and a no-phone rule, there haven't been any leaks so far.
Couple started dating while shooting Ram Leela
Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansal's movie 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'. Their off-screen camaraderie gave enough hints to their fans, the media and the film fraternity that love was brewing the two young actors.
